Sudan says keen to normalise US ties despite sanctions

Khartoum (AFP) - Sudan said Tuesday it will press ahead with efforts to normalise ties with the United States despite Washington extending sanctions imposed on Khartoum that adversely impact the east African country.

On Monday, President Barack Obama extended the sanctions by another year, saying Khartoum's policies remained an "extraordinary threat" to the national security of the United States.

Sudan has been subject to a US trade embargo since 1997 for its alleged support for Islamist groups. Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was based in Khartoum from 1992 to 1996.

In recent years, the government's scorched earth tactics against ethnic minority rebels in Darfur have been cited as a reason not to lift the sanctions.

Sudan's foreign ministry played down Obama's decision, saying it was a "routine" annual procedure, but one that negatively impacted the humanitarian situation in the country.

However, the extension of sanctions will not hamper ongoing efforts to improve ties between the two countries, it said.

"The ministry confirms that Sudan will continue to be part of a high-level dialogue currently taking place between the two sides," the ministry said in a statement.

"Afterwards, there will be an assessment of the two countries' vision towards normalising all aspects of relations."



The extension of sanctions comes into effect from Thursday.

"The actions and policies of the government of Sudan continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Obama said in a statement while extending the measures.

There had been speculation that the sanctions might be eased after repeated visits to Khartoum in recent months by US special envoy Donald Booth.

Relief still possible

In a statement released late Monday, the American embassy said the extension was purely "technical" and the sanctions could still be eased.

It was "part of a routine, annual process that does not prejudice the ability of the president to provide sanctions relief at any point in the future," it said.

The United States -- which has also blacklisted Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993 -- intended to continue its policy of engagement, it added.

But Washington "has been quite clear with the government of Sudan on the steps that need to be taken to secure economic sanctions relief". the embassy said.

An end to fighting in Darfur and in Blue Nile and South Kordofan states is a key condition demanded by the Obama adminstration for any easing or lifting of sanctions, diplomats said.



"Over the past six months the Obama administration has insisted that the two sides reach an agreement on cessation of hostilities in these three conflict zones, but that has still not happened," a European diplomat told AFP.

In August, talks held in Addis Ababa between Khartoum and key rebel groups failed to reach an agreement on the issue.

Washington was a key supporter of the peace accords that led to the independence of South Sudan in 2011, and there had been speculation at the time that the blacklisting would be lifted as a reward.

But the Darfur conflict has continued to dog relations.

President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide related to the conflict. He denies the charges.

In September last year, Washington refused Bashir a visa to attend the UN General Assembly, citing the ICC arrest warrant.

The United Nations says at least 300,000 people have been killed and about 2.5 million displaced since the Darfur conflict erupted in 2003.

Hundreds have also been killed in Blue Nile and South Kordofan in similar conflicts.