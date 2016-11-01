President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to residents in the Eastern Region to massively vote for him in the upcoming general elections.

According to him, his achievements in the Eastern region surpasses that of the New Patriotic Party which touts the region as being its stronghold yet failed to initiate projects in the area during its regime from 2001 to 2008.

Speaking to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Aum Apapam in the Eastern Region, President Mahama therefore urged the people to give him a second term mandate.

“A certain party has said that the Eastern Region is theirs, so no matter what happens they will win in the region. In turn, they have shifted their attention from here. Upon research, I found out that during the 8 years of NPP's rule, they never built a secondary school in the Eastern Region.”

The President added that under the erstwhile NPP regime led by former President Kufuor from 2001 to 2008 “not a single hospital was built.”

“Meanwhile the NDC has built 13 communities day secondary schools [in the region]; we have also built a brand new district hospital. We have also built 104 CHPPS compounds.”

Agenda 50/50

The NDC is seeking to get half of votes in the Eastern Region for President Mahama with its agenda 50/50 strategy.

In view of this the NDC government has initiated a number of projects in the region.

During his five-day tour of the region, the President used the opportunity to explain to the people of the Eastern Region the need to give him a second term in office.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana