Nana Yaw Sarfo Of Vision 1 FM Wins The Surprise Awards For Excellence “Media And Communication Category”

Mr. Nana Yaw sarfoh of Vision1 FM in Accra has emerged the First winner of the first category for the Surprise awards for excellence scheme named“Media and communication Award for excellence’ ’.

He was awarded surprisingly at a short ceremony at Vision1 FM in Accra yesterday. The colorful but short event happened shortly after his mid- morning show “Ghana Beye yie “program on Friday.

He was awarded for his relentless efforts and selfless contributions towards the betterment of lives and progress of our beloved nation .GOA Group LTD the organizers of the scheme and the entire SAE team surprised him with a special award that was presented beautifully at the premises of the unity house.

Speaking in a speech presented by the general manager of GOA Group LTD the organizers of the scheme Mr. Edmund Govina said this year’s category of the Surprise awards for excellence dubbed Media and Communications awards for excellence seeks to honor one industrious media and communication personnel who has used his profession as an instrument in making society a better place for everyone. The category was open to all media and communication personalities who have devoted their efforts in solving specific social issues.

It is awarded to any individual in gratitude of their commitment to create an enabling environment at the national levels in today’s globalizing world where media plays an important role in providing information leading to citizen enlightenment, protection and equity for all. He said the Surprise Awards for Excellence launched last year was a unique scheme established to reward and appreciate individuals and organizations that have not only excelled in their professional fields, but have also taken an initiative to support and help people who by no fault of theirs are considered marginalized.

It is basically to surprisingly recognize and award the achievements of individuals, groups and organizations who, through their hard work and dedication, have committed their efforts towards making our society a better place to live. It is an event that recognizes the important contributions made by individuals, corporations, foundations, and youth towards the betterment of the nation Ghana.Nominations are done through monitoring and evaluation producers by the organizers and the winner is selected through a board of jury who finally comes out with the winner since there is no trading of nomination forms

Winning the Media and communication award for Excellence, Mr. Nana Yaw Sarfo has excelled as a media practitioner and has over the years paid his dues in the industry. He is currently using his platform, the most listened to socio – political show on Vision 1 fm in Accra ‘Ghana Beye Yie’ to touch countless lives and has really gone a long way to help and enlighten people about life issues ,spirituality as well as the good people can give towards the growth of the nation. His staunch nature as a Christian is worth emulating.

Surprising Mr. Nana Yaw Sarfo who was in pain for a muscle strain on the day became very excited when he got his Surprise award and thanked the organizers for recognizing his efforts and promised never to relent on his efforts but make sure he continues to work harder to see our beloved nation become a better place for all of us.

The special plaque presented to him had the inscriptions “This Special award is presented to Mr. Nana Yaw Sarfo in Appreciation for your hard work and diligence in modern broadcasting and media as well as your outstanding dedicated service to humanity. You have over the few years used media as a tool to impact the lives of people positively.

....The Surprise Awards for Excellence salutes you for choosing to pursue the path of excellence and working towards achieving it continually on daily basis through carrying our enormous responsibilities that help the less privilege that goes a long way to benefit society positively. On behalf of the entire country we say ayeeko for winning the Media and communication Awards for excellence.”

The first category forms part of the five main categories of the scheme which also includes the Entertainment and Arts awards for Excellence, Health awards for Excellence, Education Awards for excellence and Industrial Awards for excellence. However the at the end of the year four special and five supplementary awards will be presented at a special buffet awards night at the end of year