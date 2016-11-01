President John Dramani Mahama has said he is unaware of the challenges facing the management and staff of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The Hospital has in recent times been battling with a number of challenges that compelled it to among other things close its Out Patient Department (OPD).

The situation forced suppliers of the facility to withdraw their services over the unpaid debts while others even dragged the mental facility to court to demand payment.

The hospital's situation had deteriorated to the point where the facility did not have basic items such as A-4 sheets, gloves and disinfectants readily available.

The nurses at the hospital have also declared a strike over what they call unsafe working environment.

But in an interview with the Sunrise FM in Koforidua on Tuesday, the President explained that he had not been informed about these challenges.

He was however quick to express his commitment to rectify the problem.

“It hasn’t come to my attention but I do know that the area of mental health is one of the areas where we need to focus our attention. Our Psychiatrists tell us that all of us have a bit of madness in us and that somehow we all have some mental disorder or the other so it means that it is something that we need to pay attention to.

“We passed the new mental health bill and government is committed to its implementation. We will take immediate steps to resolve the issue at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and I am going to call the Minister of Health after this programme to see what the issues and how we will resolve them.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

