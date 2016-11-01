Coalition To Stage Walk For Justice

A COALITION of pressure groups in the country are set to roll out series of activities aimed advancing the cause of electoral justice ahead of the crucial December 7 elections.

Barring last minutes hick-ups, the Ashanti Region is going to witness the biggest youth outdoor event in Kumasi, dubbed "walk for Justice", on the 16th November, 2016, to drum home the urgent need for justice to prevail going forward to ensuring peaceful elections in December.

Again, the streets of Accra would be busy on the 23rd November, 2016, for the second edition of the walk for Justice, with a call on the National Peace Council, to rise above any consideration that may push them to endorse anything which could lead to injustices in the run-up to the December polls.

The walk under the theme: â€œFreedom and Justice â€“the bedrock of our heritageâ€, to be organized by the National Coalition of Youth for Justice, youth-based advocacy groups in the country, is intended to bring to the attention of key players the critical role that justice play in seeking peace.

What has necessitated this action is that peace, according to them, is built on the foundation of Justice and not vice-versa, stressing that peace can only thrive where there is truth, fairness and equality before the statutes of State.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, in Kumasi, convenor of the coalition Denis Kwakwa said, the call for justice now has become necessary with just 34 days to the December election, looking at how stakeholders are over concentrating on seeking peace but neglecting the only critical component of it-which is Justice.

"Against such incessant calls with gross neglect of the fact that institutions mandated by statutes, for example, by the (1992 Republican Constitution under Articles 42-56; Peoples Representative Act), are failing in their duties prior to some few weeks to Elections and this failure coupled with pending Judicial suits and reviews at the Supreme Court creates a state of fear, particularly, for the youth of this country," the coalition noted.

According to the National Coalition for Justice which comprises of the National Youth for Justice; First Time Voters Network, Youth Rights Advocacy and Youth Conference Ghana, too much freedom have been achieved in Ghana, "but there is no justice for those whose lives have been trampled upon due to the abuse of their freedom by those who think they have the freedom to do anything in the country."

In the view of the coalition, such calls for only peace is just another cunning way of gagging the oppressed from seeking fairness, transparency and justice, and this to them, is a recipe for disaster, especially, considering the level of mistrust and suspicion which has been created in the country by the Electoral Commission.

They stated that "Ghana is at crossroads of yet another crucial and landmark elections come 7th December, 2016. As would be expected, the stakes are high and the odds are very disturbing due to the dogmatic calls for peace, peace and peace, without recourse to events precedent for the peace calls."

According to NCYJ, the quest for justice cannot overlook the individual acts by political party actors, expressing sadness the hypocritical attitude of some political parties towards the achievement of equity and fairness during elections.

NCYJ observed: "whiles some political party people call for fairness on one side, they act differently on the other side. But we should never forget that he who calls for equity must always come with clean hands."

They admonished all political parties to desist from 'mimicking the role of the Electoral Commission since they have no mandate in that regard,' further stressing: 'let the Ghanaian voter and the first time voter have their peace to elect the next president and parliamentarians so desired without any act of violence and intimidation.'

The coalition also expressed worry that despite the reckless and negligent approaches that characterized the conduct of the 2012 elections, as was evident during the Presidential Election Petition in 2013, the country still finds herself in even worst situation than before.