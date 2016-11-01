Ebi Bright enchants Tema Central voters

Tema, Nov.1, GNA - Miss Ebi Bright, the National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central, over the weekend enthralled hundreds of residents of the constituency with her charm and eloquence.

The young and affable former actress resplendent in Kaba and Slit, declared that she was in the parliamentary race to offer herself as a sacrifice for the ultimate development of the youth.

Speaking at the launch of her campaign in Tema Community Seven, she said, 'I grew up in this constituency and had my education here. You have made me who I am. You have protected me all this while and it is now time to give what you have invested in me back to you.

We need a voice in Tema Central. I am just little but I have your direction and your counsel. We would be a voice that nobody can ignore.'

According her, the NDC came from a tradition of courage and social justice and that all what the party seeks to do is to offer Ghanaians the power to realise true freedom and happiness.

'We come from a tradition that has respect for your human rights and fair and equal opportunities for all. The President is a man of great vision and we will never let you down, 'he said.

Other speakers including Kofi Adams, NC national organiser and Mr Kofi Portuphi, NDC National Chairman urged the NDC supporters to embark on a house to house campaign to spread the party's message.

'Seeing the many faces of the youth at this rally, I see a great future for the NDC. Have faith in God and do not be afraid of any evil plans against us,' Mr Portuphi said.

Mr Kofi Adams described Miss Bright a ministerial material who was capable of bringing investors and projects into the area.

He accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of intimidating NDC supporters because of desperation.

