VIP transport threatens legal action against road construction firm

Sunyani, Nov. 01, GNA - VIP Jeoung Transport Company, the country's largest private transportation firm, on Tuesday threatened legal action against a popular road construction firm in Accra.

It has therefore asked Messrs Queiroz Galvao Construction Limited to as a matter of urgency stop the on-going construction of tpavement blocks in-front of the VIP station in Accra to avoid legal action.

The order was contained in a notice to seek redress in court filed by Nana Obiri Boahen of Enso Nyameye Chambers, a legal firm in Sunyani, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Copies of the notice were addressed to the Ministries of Transport, Justice and Attorney General, Chief of Staff, and the Speaker of Parliament.

It stated: 'Not long ago, a sizeable portion of our client's terminal was unlawfully taken over and same used to expand the circle - Kaneshie road in Accra.

'Before our client could put in demand for the payment of compensation, subtle attempts had been made to block the entire entrance to our client's bus terminal.'

The notice also said; 'Our instructions hold that, in an attempt to undermine our client's transport business, an undue and an unfair advantage is being given to the revived State Transport Company, thus the intentional conduct on your part and officialdom to block the entrance to our client's bus terminal.'

'Basically, the gravamen of our client's complaint is that your contracting firm has in recent times been busily constructing pavement blocks in front of the VIP station thus preventing passengers from getting ready access to the VIP terminal.'

According to the notice, such conduct by the construction firm is unarguably adversely affecting the patronage of the company.

'We consider this as not only unfair and improper but also a very dangerous precedent which must be bemoaned.'

GNA