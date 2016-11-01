Residents of Esiama benefit from Vodafone 'Healthfest'

Esiama, Nov. 1, GNA - A number of Pregnant women in the Esiama community of the Ellembelle District have for the first time been scanned for the wellbeing of their babies, for free, under the Vodafone Ghana flagship project, "Healthfest".

Also, more than 400 community members were screened and treated for diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, hypertension, dental care and other infections.

Mr. Ebenezer Amankwah, the Head of Communications at Vodafone Ghana, stated that the telecommunications company remained committed to quality healthcare delivery.

He said it was regrettable that some people could not afford basic health needs. "Our intervention is to help these kinds of people to have access to quality health care'.

He explained that Healthfest' was a community-to-community health screening initiative that provided an opportunity for participants to talk to a doctor and have their health needs addressed.

Mr. Amankwah said the project had over the last three years covered well over 50000 Ghanaians across the country.

'The project involves setting up a small temporary clinic in various communities to offer free health screening and medication to the residents of those communities," he added.

Mr. Amankwah urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the programme to get free medical care.

Mr. Stephen Yenzu, a Physician Anaesthetist, and Head of the medical team drawn from the Axim Hospital, encouraged the Community to take advantage of such interventions to check on their health needs.

He expressed content that Vodafone Foundation sent the free health screening programme to the people of Esiama, adding that, the service was timely.

In an interview, the residents expressed gratitude to Vodafone for going into the community with the 'HealthFest' programme.

'But for Vodafone, some of us would have never had the time or the money to go to the hospital for this check-up." Maame Anazu added.

GNA