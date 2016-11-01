Nana Addo kick starts NPP's campaign in Greater Accra

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema, Nov 01, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, kick-started the party's Greater Accra Regional campaign in Tema over the weekend with an appeal to voters to help NPP revive Ghana's dwindling fortunes.

He said the plans as captured in the party's manifesto are not mere rhetoric but viable ideas to save the country from the present dire circumstances.

The campaign packaged on the theme," Operation Win Greater Accra Region", was launched at the Akojo Park in Tema Community One.

'When we say we will revive the collapsed National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and also to ensure a Free Senior High school when elected, we are not deceiving you because we have to do this. It is urgent'

Nana Akuffo Addo said the NPP is still committed to giving each constituency one million dollars every year to enhance development adding 'we will also provide every district with one factory.'

He called on the supporters to repose confident in the NPP because they have the minds and hearts to deliver.

The NPP's flagbearer said the electoral battle for the Greater Accra was crucial since the region holds the key to the eventual victory.

'Since the days of Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, whoever wins the Greater Accra Region wins the national elections' and appealed to the electorates to vote for him because" power lies in your hands and therefore if I need your power I have to beg for it."

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Ishmael Ashittey, assured party faithful that the NPP would win at least 25 seats out of the 34 parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region.

'We are promising that the Greater Accra Region will give Nana over 58% of the popular votes' and asked supporters to intensify their campaign at the grassroot level to secure victory for the party.

Nana Akuffo Addo introduced all the 34 NPP parliamentary candidates in the Region to a sea of supporters who had filled every space to catch a glimpse of the charismatic NPP presidential candidate.

GNA