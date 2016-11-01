Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 1 November 2016 17:00 CET

WSR builds capacity of focal persons for flashpoints

By GNA

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA
Koforidua, Nov 01, GNA - Sixty-eight (68) focal persons selected from identified election flashpoints across the southern sector of the nation, have undergone intensive training to enable them play vital role in safeguarding the peace.

They would support the regional hubs of the Women Situation Room (WSR) in the Western, Eastern, Volta, Central and Greater Accra Regions.

They were taken through electoral conflict, early warning and response, stages and components of an early warning system.

The WSR is a group of women activists from different background who have come together with the common goal of helping to prevent conflict and nasty clashes before, during and after the December 07 election.

Ms. Adwoa Bame, the National Coordinator, said the training was part of the effort to build their capacity to identify and report any potential threat to the peace.

They would be working closely with journalists and other key actors.

She indicated that the WSR would monitor and observe the election to ensure a free and fair election, the outcome of which, would be accepted by everybody.

