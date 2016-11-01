PAP 'Seals' Victory For Sylvester Tetteh In Ningo-Prampram Constituency

Prampram in Ningo-Prampram Constituency was nearly turned upside down when Team PAP stormed the area last weekend for a 3-day (28-30th October) outreach programme. It was the second time (after Mataheko) that Team PAP visited the Constituency since July this year.

Led by its National Coordinator, Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang, the Team presented 19 of its members as against 9 the previous time. The purpose of the visit was to solicit votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr. Sylvester Tetteh as president and Member of Parliament respectively in the upcoming polls.

For the records, Ningo-Prampram Constituency in general, and Prampram in particular, has been a political waterloo for the NPP since 1992. Hon. E.T. Mensah of the NDC has been the Member of Parliament since 1993 and the level of road network in the area is a delight to watch. In the 2012 elections, Nana Akufo-Addo had 9,581 popular votes as against 28,490 votes by John Mahama. Interestingly, the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Sylvester Tetteh pulled 17,122 votes as against 21,178 votes by NDC's E.T. Mensah, a difference of 4,056 votes.

Fortunately for the NPP, Hon. E.T. Mensah is not a Candidate in 2016 as he was deliberated pushed aside by the arrogant Sam George through the influence of John Mahama. It was against this backdrop that PAP concentrated its outreach programme at Prampram. As usual, PAPers pasted stickers of Sylvester and Nana Akufo-Addo; interacted with the residents to know and share their problems; and involved themselves in some of the residents' activities - fufu pounding, fishing, ludo playing, Church offerings with the view to changing their political mindset on the NPP.

Team PAP also took the opportunity to sell the personal achievements of Sylvester Tetteh to the residents in areas of health, education and technical assistance. These include scheduled training programmes on marketing and management for hairdressers and dressmakers; provision of NHIS cards for the aged and children; scholarships for the needy but brilliant students; youth apprenticeship programmes; and technical assistance to farmers. Again, Nana Akufo-Addo's vision of assembling the best hands to manage Ghana's natural resources, providing each district with a factory, and create jobs was sold to them.

At the end of the 3-day programme, Team PAP was satisfied with the political recognition given by the Prampram residents, an indication that, change in Ghana's political leadership is imminent in December. For instance in times past, it was uncommon for an NPP T-shirt to be worn at Prampram, but this time around, the people cheered, chanted and shouted 'Womatsak3me' upon seeing PAPers in their specially-designed NPP T-shirts and demanded some as well. A lot of experiences regarding the residents' new political decisions, challenges and the secrets behind the NDC's victories over the years were shared. To them, Ningo-Prampram Constituency boasts of providing two of Ghana's First Ladies in the persons of the late Naa Morkor Busia and Naadu Mills. They want to make another history by giving Mother Ghana, the third First Lady in the person of Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo who hails from Ningo.

Most of the die-hard NDC supporters insisted on voting for the incompetent Mahama, but vowed to sacrifice their Candidate, Sam George, who they see as very arrogant and disrespectful to the people for the selfless, humble, respectful, and competent Sylvester Tetteh of the NPP. At some instances, some NDC supporters defected to the NPP, removed their NDC t-shirts and put on Sly and Nana Addo's t-shirts.

On the Sunday after the Church activities, Team PAP made a special donation to the Ningo-Prampram Constituency to aid their Campaign. The items provided by Mr. George Asomaning and Irene Ponu-Brenyah on behalf of PAP, included one set of Computer, books, rice, cooking oil, mosquito nets, pampers, and wipes. In receiving the items on behalf of the Constituency, Mr. Sly Tetteh had this to say; "After December 7, PAP shall go into our books as a formidable group that has helped made this victory in Ningo-Prampram a reality."

It is the considered view of PAP that another four years of economic hardships, mediocrity, thievery, corruption, high unemployment, and dumsor will be so disastrous for the present and future generations.

Let's Arise for Change! For those interested in joining PAP, kindly contact the National Coordinator on 0202471070. Team PAP moves to Hohoe in our next outreach.

God bless Ghana! God bless Nana Addo!! God bless Sylvester Tetteh!!!

Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang