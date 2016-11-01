MTN Empowers Persons With Disability

MTN Ghana Foundation has provided educational support for physically challenged students at St. Theresa Centre for the Handicapped at Abor in the Volta Region.

The educational sponsorship which is being provided for 20 students at a total cost of GH₵ 97,000.00, will cover three years of vocational training in dressmaking, tailoring, broadloom weaving, radio/TV electronics servicing, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), leatherworks, general printing and computer/phone repairs. Additionally, the Foundation will provide funds to offset the cost of feeding, school uniforms and resources for practical sessions and external examination fees for the students.

Sharing details on the sponsorship, Mr. Robert Kuzoe, MTN’s Senior Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact indicated thatthe initiative to support Persons Living with Disabilities is in tandem with the MTN Foundation’s commitment to economically empower less privileged persons in Ghanaian communities.

He said, “It is our fervent hope that students who graduate after their three- year training will be fully equipped with skills that will facilitate their future employment opportunities and contribute to a significant reduction in the unemployment rate among Persons Living with Disability.”

The MTN Foundation has undertaken a myriad of initiatives aimed at empowering Persons Living with Disability. In 2012, the MTN Foundation launched the Alternative Livelihood Project in Koforidua under which they provided 150 motorized tricycles to physically challenged persons to be used as sales points for airtime, SIM cards and Mobile Money registration.

The Foundation also supported Disability Options-Ghana, an NGO, during the Disabled Sports Competition in Accra. The competition was opened to all disabled persons and was primarily aimed at promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disability.

MTN Ghana Foundation has over nine years of its existence invested more than GH₵22.2 million in 135 health, education and economic empowerment projects across the country. These projects have directly impacted the lives of over three million Ghanaians.