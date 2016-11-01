

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has warned Ghanaians to reject any form of financial inducement from President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections, warning that it will amount to committing one’s future into perpetual hardship.

The Manhyia South MP pointed out that the issues at stake were bigger than just collecting a few cedis from a sitting government that has impoverished its people and is looking for a lean way to remain in power.

According to him, the cash one accepts from the government cannot last a lifetime, stressing that the hardships many Ghanaians are going through will persist if the NDC remains in power.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, who was addressing his constituents during his ‘Meet Your MP’ series, urged Ghanaians to be extra careful and not allow themselves to be swayed by the last minute extravagance of the ruling party.



“The cash that President Mahama gives you won’t last you a lifetime. Don’t sell your future for a pittance, because the upcoming election is a crucial one that will determine the future of later generations,” he said.

Sounding more philosophical, Dr. Napo, as he is affectionately called, noted: “Your tomorrow is not determined by the food you eat today.”

The Manhyia South MP also accused the Mahama-led administration of discriminating against residents in the strongholds of the NPP, contending that the government had refused to release funds for developmental projects in the region.

He further said, as an opposition MP, he is struggling hard to get development to his constituency, stressing that it is for this reason that he will call on the constituents to vote massively for the NPP.

The Manhyia South Legislator also pointed out that it will be of no use when he wins his seat as an MP whilst the party’s flagbearer fails to secure the Presidency.