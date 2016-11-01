There is nothing wrong to show deferential regard for politicians who command respect and have the heart to make sacrifices, so to speak.

Of course, we do not begrudge the unpretentious politicians who have the wherewithal to do the right thing.

And more so we admire the politicians who have the courage of their aspirations. Yet some politicians would often behave as urchins and betray the trust we repose in them.

Politics in Ghana has indeed become a scoffed profession, not a noble profession it used to be, for those politicians who are in charge of affairs are a bunch of playful geezers who do not meet our expectations.

It also takes good people—good citizens and leaders to keep politics going. Yet a lot of good people are reluctant to go into politics, for they dislike the toxic levels of partisanship.

And more so they hate the intrusive media scrutiny and the uncouth politicians unwarranted insults. And they won’t pay the high personal costs of the political life.

For that reason, we are more often than not presented with lousy and unprofessional plebes, many of whom can only boast of National Service and dining hall prefect experiences.

Thus, serious minds will more often than not take it as a pinch of salt when such characters ridiculously throw a caution that the leader of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would unleash a reign of terror on Ghanaians if handed the keys to the Flagstaff House on December 7 (See: Akufo Addo’s presidency will be full of violence-NDC; todaygh.com/ghanaweb.com, 01/11/2016).

Tell me, isn’t it ironic that the squinty-eyed NDC apparatchiks will inexorably ascribe violence to Nana Akufo Addo?

It is indeed laughable, given that NDC Party was born out of violence and more so their party founder who was a military despot, terrorised Ghanaians for nearly two decades.

Take, for instance, in his (Rawlings) fiendish attempt to get rid of sleaze and corruption, many Ghanaians were unjustifiably murdered or tortured mercilessly for apparent infinitesimal offences.

In fact, Rawlings rather chose communist approach to ensuring sanity in the system, hence callously exterminating innocent people without any provocation whatsoever.

“According to the NDC, Akufo-Addo is harbouring an agenda only to punish some citizens he has always targeted and not to salvage any economy as he claims.

A presidential staffer, Caesar Kale, issued this warning Saturday when Dr. Clement Apaak, another presidential staffer widely referred to as President John Dramani Mahama’s darling boy, took his turn to launch his 2016 parliamentary election campaign in the Builsa South Constituency”.

Well, some of us are aware that the NDC Party is known for violence and divide and rule politics. This was evident during their founder J. J. Rawlings nineteen years reign and more so the abhorrent praxis is prevalent in the present NDC administration under President Mahama.

It is also true that the NDC’s founder and military dictator J. J. Rawlings era could be likened to: “in the China of “the Great Helmsman,” Kim Il Sung’s Korea, Vietnam under “Uncle Ho” and Cuba under Castro, Ethiopia under Mengistu, Angola under Neto, and Afghanistan under Najibullah”.

Regrettably, however, it was the NDC founder J. J. Rawlings who tortured and murdered many innocent Ghanaians. Market women were stripped naked in the public and whipped mercilessly for either hauling their products or selling on high prices.

While their male counterparts were barbarically shaved with broken bottles and whipped for offences that would not even warrant a Police caution in a civilized society.

As if that was not enough, three eminent high court judges and a prominent retired army officer were barbarically murdered by PNDC henchmen on 30th June 1982 for carrying out their constitutionally mandated duties.

Apparently, the PNDC apologists savagely murdered the three eminent high court judges because their judgement did not go in their favour. How cruel some people could be?

“Let me tell you, a Nana Akufo-Addo presidency would be full vindictiveness. A Nana Akufo-Addo presidency would be full of violence. This is an individual who is so obsessed with power and so bitter and would want to grab power and use it to punish people he has been eyeing over the years. We don’t have to entertain such an individual in our governance of this country”.

Apparently, it was the NDC apparatchiks and their founder Rawlings who hid behind the barbarous Criminal Libel and Seditious Laws and tortured and sent a large number of their opponents to prison.

Ironically, however, it was the supposedly dictator Nana Akufo Addo (former Attorney General ) who worked collaboratively with the forward thinking President Kufuor and repealed the truculent and inhumane Criminal Libel and Seditious Laws in 2001.

It is, therefore, bizarre that the strident NDC apparatchiks could distort the facts and opine that someone who had worked strenuously to repeal the Criminal Libel and Seditious Laws is a dictator. How bizarre?

The fact of the matter is that Nana Akufo Addo spearheaded the fight against dictatorship during the NDC founder, J. J. Rawlings’s despotic rule.

For example, in 1995, Nana Addo led the Alliance for Change demonstration which was dubbed “Kume Preko", which provided a platform for Ghanaians to express their dissatisfaction with what was going on in the NDC government led by the despotic Jerry John Rawlings ( www.modernghana.com/news/172/kume-preko-on-cnn-bbc.html ).

The indisputable fact, though, is the NDC Party was born out of violence.

K. Badu, UK.