British High Commission staff volunteer at local school in Uganda

The staff of the British High Commission organised a cross-mission volunteering day on Thursday 29th September, at St Martin’s Mulago Primary. High Commission staff supported the school by:

Re-painting the five classrooms and the school hall;

Cleaning the outside walls of the school;

Planting flowers and shrubs to make the school compound more inviting and welcoming;

Organising and participating in a mini volleyball tournament with pupils at the school.

St Martin’s Mulago Primary is a government Universal Primary Education (UPE) school with 1,200 pupils, and is overseen by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

In the weeks leading up to the volunteering day on 29 September, High Commission staff organised a charity quiz night which raised almost UGX 3,000,000. These funds were used to purchase the following items for the school:

maintenance equipment;

flowers and shrubs for the compound;

reading books for primary-aged children;

teaching and learning materials for the school;

sports equipment.

All the paint was donated by Sadolin Paints Uganda. Staff also donated children’s books to the school.

High Commissioner HE Alison Blackburne led her staff in the volunteering activities.