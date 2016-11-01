Capital Bank Opens New Ultra Modern Branch In Kumasi

Capital Bank has opened an ultra-modern branch on the Harper Road in Kumasi, as it seeks to increase its offering to the public in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The Harper Road branch is the second business office of the indigeous bank in Kumasi and brings Capital Bank’s total branch network to 20.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Capital Bank, Rev. Fitzgerald Odonkor stated that the new branch is part of Capital Bank’s strategy of rolling out world class branches with a strong African identity in line with the Bank’s vision of being a local bank of excellence for African markets.

He also stated that it’s symbolic that Capital Bank is launching its 20th branch during its 7th anniversary since the number seven represents perfection and is an indication that Capital Bank has perfected the act of providing customized financial solutions through the transition from a Savings and Loans to a universal bank.

“We have not only focused on creating a world class brand identity, we have invested in our systems, processes and structures to make them more fluid at enhancing the customer’s experience. We have also invested in human capital to ensure that our staff are equipped and empowered to deliver first class services that exceeds the expectations of the customer.

This has resulted in Capital Bank being adjudged as the Best Growing Bank, Best Bank in Savings and Deposits and the Best Household and Retail Bank at the 2016 Ghana Banking Awards. It’s was also ranked 8th for the banking category and 25th in the club of 100 most prestigious companies in the country.Despite these strides, we are not resting on our oars because we believe that these are only basic steps in our journey to grow into a world class bank with footprints in Africa and other parts of the world," he added.

Head of Retail Banking, Eunice Brocke stated that Capital Bank’s retail banking strategy is currently focused on "entrenching ourselves as the best Retail and Household Bank in Ghana through consistent customer-focused innovation."

She added that: "We have developed a range of new products to provide holistic financial solutions across every facet of the customer’s lifecycle. These include; the Young Achiever Account for children from birth to 17 years, Student accounts, Salary Accounts and Vintage Accounts for the elderly and more.

We have also introduced SpeedPay to make it possible for customers to deposit cash into their bank accounts through their mobile phones. We have also partnered Allied Oil and other distributors to make SpeedPay vouchers available in over 80 Outlets Nationwide.”

Capital Bank, formely First Capital Plus Bank, was established in October 2009. It acquired a full universal banking license in August 2013 and launched its new corporate identity on December 1,2015.





Eunice Brocke - Head Of Retail Banking





Banking Hall





Md Of Capital Bank Cutting The Tape Supported By Rev. Goldwin Amoakohene, Regional Suprintendant Of Assemblies Of God Church, Ashanto East Region And Executives Of Capital Bank





Md Of Capital Bank In An Interaction With Media And Guests In The Banking Hall