Dels Foundation Awarded With National Peace Awards

Dels foundation, founded by Comfort Glikpo, was awarded a National Peace Award on Saturday 29th October 2016. The Life Patron in the Person of Nene Abram Akuaku III, Ada Mantse and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chief of Stability Foundation International in collaboration with National Peace Council and Ministry of Interior wish to bring to your notice, your nomination for a Ghana (National) Peace Awards.

The award is in recognition to Dels Foundations work over the years which has fostered and created peace in the hearts of children, women and men alike which has been recognized as extraordinary.

The nomination letter stated. The Ghana Peace Awards is established to honor and celebrate personalities and organizations who are working towards the peace and stability in Ghana. The Peace Awards is basically aimed at teaching the adolescent and people in the estimation of tranquil concurrence, care, adoration, love and good leadership.

The awards ceremony which is being organized by Stability Foundation International (SFI), in partnership with the National Peace Council, Ministry of Interior and National House of Chiefs, is aimed at recognizing the work of individuals, including celebrities and organizations who have made significant contributions towards promoting and fostering peace.

It is also aimed at investing in projects that focus more on developing and reengaging the youth in non-violent ventures that make them equal to the task of participating in all processes of change and peace building. Dels Foundation received the awards together with H.E. Kofi Annan – former UN Secretary General, Prophet TB Josuah of SCOAN; Mr. John Kudalor – IGP of Ghana; Right Hon. Ebenezer Sekyi Hudges – former Speaker of Paliament of Ghana; Ghana Police Service; Dentaa Amoateng-CEO of GUBA Awards; Mrs. Francisca Odunton – Dector General of GBC; Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai – CEO of Breast Care International and Peace and Love Hospital; Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih – Head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana; UniBank, Mr Kenneth Ashiegbey, Rt Hon Rev Dr Doe Adjaho – Speaker of Parliament, Hon Alban Sumani BAGBIN – Majority Leader of Parliament, Lawrence Kyei Mensah Bonsu – Minority Leader of Parliament among others.

The CEO of Dels foundation, after receiving the award said that they are humbled by the award and dedicated it to women and children in Ghana, especially the vulnerable and as also towards a peaceful 2016 elections. The organization is grateful to GOD, its Team, Volunteers and all Supporters.