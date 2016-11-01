Funding Opportunity For Journalists For ECOWAS Reporting

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in collaboration with IBIS Ghana, is offering funding opportunity to Journalists in Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso for the production and publication of stories on ECOWAS, and its Protocols that mandate member states to promote pro-poor policies.

This initiative forms part of the MFWA-IBIS Ghana funded project: ‘’Promoting Citizens’ Awareness on ECOWAS Protocols and Frameworks on Good Governance and Economic Redistribution’’ being implemented in four countries in West Africa.

The project seeks to increase the awareness and knowledge of citizens on ECOWAS and its Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and Frameworks that mandate member states to promote pro-poor policies.

The Funding Opportunity for Journalists seeks to increase media reportage on the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance (PDGG). It also seeks to encourage participatory governance of citizens and raise issues of accountable governance for a fair economic redistribution of resources.

Under the project about 100 influential journalists and editors from Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso received training on ECOWAS and its Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The training resulted in the setting up of a Network of ECOWAS Reporters in the four project countries. It also enhanced participant’s knowledge of ECOWAS policies and frameworks that mandate member states to promote pro-poor policies and fair economic redistribution.

The call is open to journalists in Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso.

Find out more about how to apply for funding here. For more information about the application process and the project, kindly write to Abigail Larbi Odei; Programme Manager for Media, Democracy and Development at: abigail[@]mfwa.org.