By Richard Kofi Attenkah.

After causing a political stir by disqualifying 12 presidential candidates of both political parties and independent candidates thus landing the Electoral Commission (EC) in court to face the law, the electoral body has released yet another bombshell.

This time round, it is asking journalists who are interested in covering the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections to pay a yet to be fixed fee before they would be accredited to cover the polls.

A statement signed by Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, Head of Communications of the EC and released in Accra yesterday said; “Accreditation tags will be given to only those who have formally applied for it and for a fee to be determined by the Commission.”

Media organizations, the statement continued have from yesterday to Monday November 7, 2016 to apply for accreditation.

“All requests for accreditation should be sent through the Regional representatives of the GJA to the Communications Unit of the Electoral Commission or by email at: [email protected] ,” it said.

The Commission warned that any request submitted after the deadline of November 7, 2016 will not be considered.

Media institutions are to submit names of personnel, emails, contact number and the name of the media house for the accreditation.

But, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed its astonishment over the issue saying it received the news with shock.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the paper, after the news broke out, President of the GJA, Dr. Affail Monney said his outfit is opened to dialogue, stressing that they don't believe in confrontation in addressing an issue such as this.

According to him, the GJA is doing everything possible to solve the issue.

As to whether the electoral body had discussions with the GJA before taking the decision, Dr Monney responded in the affirmative saying he had discussions with the EC and head of the PR department, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu who was brought in from the NCCE to take over from the two experienced officers at the Commission namely; Christian Owusu-Parry and Silvia Annor.

He said they discussed the EC using the various GJA offices across the regions to compile the names and other information of the media personnel, both foreign and local who are interested in covering the elections, stressing that issue of payment did not arise.

He said it would be too much for Ghanaian journalists as far as election coverage is concerned. “We will do our best to ensure that the elections are covered in a free and fair environment. Journalists are not to be burdened with financial issues when it comes to the discharge of their duties. We should be accredited as it has been from time immemorial to exercise our national duties”, the GJA President posited.

When asked what the GJA would do if the EC insist of collecting the payment, Dr Monney said “As I have stated earlier, we are opened to negotiations, but if that fails then we would be forced to flex our muscles and this can take any form.”

This would probably be the first time the media is being asked to pay in order to cover a presidential and parliamentary election.