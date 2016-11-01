50 NDC Activists Defects

About 50 serial callers of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Abease in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

They previously called into radio and television programmes to propagate the achievements of the ruling NDC government.

Addressing some of the defected NDC members at his residence lately during a mini durbar, Bugri Mohammed Akayere, leader of the group, said they do not need anyone to tell them about the bad state of the economy, which has led to the collapse of many businesses.

“In the past I slaughtered up to 35 livestock made up of cattle, sheep and goats but today I can hardly sell the five I kill,” he declared.

After carefully scrutinizing the campaign messages and strategies of the NPP and NDC over the years, I am convinced that the NPP can effectively transform the country and improve the lives of the citenzens, he explained.

“I bow my head in shame each time I travel to my hometown in the Upper East region, seeing how impoverished my people have become; we lie to them each time. 2016 is the time to vote for change and reject a party which insults and exploits vulnerable persons,” he remarked.

Mr Akayere gave the assurance that he would use the same strategies he employed in the past for the NDC to ensure that Nana Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr. Bawumia emerge victorious in this year's election.

Two other defectors, Michael Ayine and Alhaji Adams, averred that they were fed up with the unhealthy propaganda of the party.

They thanked the NPP for initiating the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) which they said was overdue.

They added that ZDF would help improve the lives of people in deprived communities across the country.

They called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to vehemently reject the deceit and weird tactics of the NDC in the December polls.

By Solomon Ofori

