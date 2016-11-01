‘Breastfeeding Can Reduce Breast Cancer’



A lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr Martin Nyaaba Adokiya, has disclosed that women who exclusively breastfeed their babies are not likely to suffer breast cancer.

He reiterated the need for the country to take a critical look at the disease in order to win the fight against it.

According to him, though corporate organisations and some individuals are providing infrastructure to firmly handle cases of breast cancer in periphery hospitals, there are no facility to check or screen for breast cancer.

Dr Nyaaba Adokiya mentioned that the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has the facilities to screen the disease, but lamented that accessibility is a complex factor because women from rural areas and towns are not able to benefit from such facilities.

He recommended that government provide such facilities, at least, in the regional hospitals to make it accessible for women in the deprived communities.

The programme which was held in Tamale was organised by Pledge Pink of UT Bank to create awareness on breast cancer and to educate women on its prevention.

Figures released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that some 2,000 Ghanaian women were diagnosed with breast cancer in the year 2012.

The Head of Service Quality at UT Bank, Zara Neequaye, told DAILY GUIDE that most women do not know anything about breast cancer because of lack of education.

According to her, breast cancer is the leading cause of deaths among women in Ghana and called on government and other organisations to advocate and educate women on the disease.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

