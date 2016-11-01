Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Health | 1 November 2016 13:41 CET

‘Breastfeeding Can Reduce Breast Cancer’

By Daily Guide
Dr Martin Nyaaba Adokiya addressing participants at the event
Dr Martin Nyaaba Adokiya addressing participants at the event


A lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr Martin Nyaaba Adokiya, has disclosed that women who exclusively breastfeed their babies are not likely to suffer breast cancer.

He reiterated the need for the country to take a critical look at the disease in order to win the fight against it.

According to him, though corporate  organisations and some  individuals are providing infrastructure to firmly  handle cases  of  breast cancer in periphery  hospitals, there  are no  facility  to  check or screen  for breast  cancer.

Dr Nyaaba Adokiya mentioned that  the Korle-Bu  Teaching Hospital has the facilities to screen the  disease, but lamented that  accessibility  is a complex  factor because women from rural areas and towns are  not  able to  benefit from  such  facilities.

He recommended that government provide such facilities, at least, in the regional hospitals to make it accessible for women in the deprived communities.

The  programme which  was held in Tamale was organised by  Pledge  Pink  of  UT  Bank to create awareness on  breast cancer  and  to educate women on its prevention.

Figures released by the  World  Health Organisation (WHO) has  revealed that some 2,000  Ghanaian  women  were diagnosed  with breast  cancer in the  year  2012.

The  Head  of Service  Quality  at  UT  Bank,   Zara  Neequaye,  told DAILY GUIDE that most  women do not  know  anything  about breast cancer because of lack of education.

According to her, breast cancer is the leading cause of deaths among women in Ghana and called on government and other organisations to advocate and educate women on the disease.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

Health

We are of ONE FATHER, why can't we be of ONE BROTHERHOOD?
By: Anthony Kutiero Bezo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img