SOEs Must Pay Dividend - Terkper

The Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper, has blamed the mismanagement of many state-owned enterprises (SOEs)

on their over-reliance on government for subsidies to run their operations.

According to him, SOEs still have a mentality of securing subsidies from government and therefore make little effort to generate profit.

“Today we turn to think that government should pay for everything, but that is why you are state-owned enterprises. Remember they are the only arm of government set up to make profit,” Mr. Terkper told Morning Starr host Nii Arday Clegg.

He indicated that government is putting in measures to ensure that SOEs pay dividend to it rather than depend on government subsidy.

“In fact they are supposed to pay us dividend, government as shareholder.

"We have reversed it, where we have run them down so much through subsidy and others that we pay them subsidy instead of they paying us dividend. We are turning things around.”

He added: “All the construction you see at the Airport, they are based on escrowing the airport tax and the future lease and rent that will come from the new terminals.

“We are not going to allow the airport company to keep all that money and then we come to the tax payer; No; so Airport Company is going to establish a ministry of finance stroke Airport Company account, and when we borrow or support them to borrow as a nation; you and me as a tax payer, we expect them to run the airport efficiently otherwise the next time you don’t get the guarantee.”

Mr. Terkper noted the module for the Airport will be replicated for all state institutions to ensure that they are able to have strong balance book to make them credit worthy.