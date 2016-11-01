Explosive found in vicinity of deputy minister's residence

Security forces in the Ashanti region say they have defused a 'powerful explosive' found in the vicinity of the deputy Ashanti regional minister's residence in Kumasi.

Luv FM's Erastus Asare Donkor reported the explosive was also close to the area where the National Data Center is located.

It is not clear the target of the explosive device and the circumstances under which it came to be found in the area.

But security forces say there is no immediate threat to safety.

More soon...

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com