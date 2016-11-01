Police arrest Chinese for illegal sale of arms

Police in Kumasi have arrested a Chinese woman for allegedly selling arms and ammunition without lawful authority.

Ashanti Region Deputy Commander, ACP Ampofo Duku, says 32-year-old housewife, Lucy Tang, was picked up on Friday upon a tip-off.

A search of her vehicle revealed four pump action guns, one Sig Sauer rifle and 70 rounds of 380 auto ammunition.

She led police to her residence at South Patasi where two foreign-made pistols, 37 pieces of Point 22 ammunition, 20 pieces of Point 25 ammunition and 11 Chinese passports, were found.

She told police the pump action guns were given to her by an unnamed Ghanaian while the foreign pistol belongs to her brother identified as Sun Yun Chang.

Though Lucy Tang claimed the Sig Sauer Rifle belongs to her, she failed to produce any document to prove ownership.

Police say in the course of the investigation, a suspect, Felix Debrah, showed up claiming ownership of the four pump action guns.

He also could not produce any document to support his claim.

A search was conducted in Felix Debrah's house at Kotwi-Kyekyewere where 8 BB cartridges were found.