Chinese woman grabbed with guns

A 32-year-old Chinese woman, Lucy Tang, has been arrested for allegedly possessing four pump action guns and other offensive weapons in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Regional Police on Friday trailed the sus­pect to Ingot Hotel and arrested her, reportedly in posses­sion of the weapons.

One Felix Debrah, a Ghanaian, was also arrested when he showed up at the police station to claim ownership of the seized guns.

Debrah could not produce documents covering the guns, ACP Ampofo-Duku, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, said.

According to him, the police later found eight 'BB' car­tridges in Debrah’s house at Kotwi Kyekyewere, near Kumasi, during a search.

He said the police had intelligence that Lucy sells guns to the public so they trailed her vehicle to the hotel and apprehended her.

ACP Duku claimed the Chinese lady also had 70 rounds of 380 ammunition and one Sig Sauer Rifle in her car, registered AC 6688-16.

The police also found two foreign made pistols, 37 pieces of Point 22 ammunition, 20 pieces of Point 25 ammunition and 11 Chinese passports during a search in her room at South Patasi in the Ashanti Region.

He said Lucy claimed the foreign pistol belongs to her brother. Sun Yun Chang, and the Sig Sauer Rifle also belongs to her, but she could not produce documents cov­ering the rifle.

ACP Duku said that Cai Dunqing, 49, a Chinese national, was also arrested during interrogation by the police.