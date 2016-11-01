Dubai to open new £3bn mega-theme park

Dubai may be known for its record-breaking skyscrapers , but now it has become home to the largest theme park resort in the Middle East.

The £3bn Dubai Parks and Resorts opens on 31 October, comprising three separate theme parks: Bollywood Parks, Motiongate Dubai, and a Legoland spread across 30.6 million square feet.

The Bollywood theme park has based its rides and attractions around blockbusters of the Indian film industry, while the Motiongate park features Hollywood characters such as the Ghostbusters and Kung Fu Panda. The Legoland area also houses a separate water park, and together the resort offers more than 100 rides and shows.

Additional features of the resort include a Lapita Hotel and a themed retail and food area. A separate Six Flags theme park is also set to open in 2019.

Dubai already lays claim to the world’s largest indoor theme park, IMG Worlds of Adventure, which opened in September this year. It is reportedly as large as 28 football fields and features Marvel, Lost Valley and Cartoon Network “adventure zones” under its roof.

Companies in Dubai have faced criticism in recent years over poor working and living conditions of migrant construction workers. Last year hundreds of South Asian workers staged a protest in the city’s streets over low wages. Workers at the Dubai Parks and Resorts site were given a preview of the site prior to its official opening, however, which the company’s owner, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of DXB Entertainments PJSC, said was to thank them for their work over the past three years.