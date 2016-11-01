Accra City Hotel wins Best 4-Star Hotel at Regional Tourism Awards

Accra City Hotel (formerly Novotel) has emerged as the 4-Star Hotel of the Year in Greater-Accra at the Regional Tourism Awards organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The top-notch Hotel received a Certificate of Excellence in recognition of its outstanding achievements in the development and promotion of tourism in the Region and the nation as a whole.

A citation presented to the Hotel read: “The newly-rebranded hotel located close to the business district of Accra, has witnessed a new lease of life and fresh outlook within a short time, between 2015 and 2016, under the able-leadership of its new General Manager, Mr. Roman Krabel.

“The infusion of new ideas and innovation, major changes, and refurbishment in all departments has resulted in a splendid and welcoming environment, personalized services, luxury guest rooms, great culinary delights, guest comfort and choice, staff motivation and commitment, quality service delivery and supreme customer care,” the citation further stated.

The Group CEO of CDH Financial Holdings Limited (the principal shareholder of Accra City Hotel), Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodie, while congratulating the management and staff of the Hotel, described the recognition as an impetus for all stakeholders of the Hotel to reach for greater heights.

“Accra City Hotel is excelling in projecting the best that Ghana has to offer. The good corporate governance exhibited within the last one year has been pivotal in the successful repositioning of this African brand. This award is a befitting reflection of the work done so far,” Mr. Adu-Sarkodee noted.

The General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Roman Krabel said the management and the staff have resolved to continue leading the way in the hospitality industry by changing to meet the needs of their clientele.

“We changed, not just in name, but in the way we create delightsome experiences for our clientele. We are giving new definitions to a 4-Star hospitality experience,” Mr. Krabel said.

Mr. Krabel added that the Hotel is still undergoing massive upgrading of all its public areas to facelift its world-class status.

Accra City Hotel, late last year underwent a massive rebrand and a cultural revolution to project a new positioning: to serve the business and leisure-loving clientele with the best of hospitality, in one place. It has since been called the business haven of Ghana.