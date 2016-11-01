Today's front pages: Tuesday, November 1, 2016

CEDI TIPPED TO BREAK POOR ELECTION YEAR CYCLE

The fact that the cedi has lost just over 4percent of its value to the US dollar since the start of the year means it could well be on course to break the cycle of performing poorly in election years, analysts have said.

BoG OPTIMISTIC ABOUT MFIs’ FUTURE

The Bank of Ghana has assured that a raft of strategies being implemented in the financial services sector will help put Microfinance Institutions on a sustainable path of growth and repair their credibility, following the collapse of a number of them in recent times.

GACL SEEKS PRIVATE CAPITAL FOR AIRPORT CITY II

The Ghana Airports Company Limited is seeking private capital to execute its Airport City II project, designed to enhance facilities at the airport enclave and improve its non-aeronautical revenue.

EC DRAGS NDUOM TO SUPREME COURT

The EC has appealed against the high court judgment ordering the Commission to reinstate disqualified Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the standard bearer of the PPP.

CHINESE WOMAN GRABBED WITH GUNS

Lucy Tang, a 32-year-old Chinese woman, has been arrested for allegedly possessing four pump action guns and other offensive weapons in Kumasi.

GIVE ME 4 YEARS – NDUOM APPEALS

Presidential hopeful of the PPP, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, as appealed to eligible Ghanaian electorate to give him four years to govern the country for better economic conditions.

GHANA’S ECONOMY IN DANGER

An Economist and a member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah, has expressed the fear that the total interest payments amounting to GHC3.18 billion for the first quarter (January – March) of 2017 alone would create a state of economic hopelessness for the country.

DANGOTE BREAKS GHACEM’S MONOPOLY

The management of Dangote Cement Ghana says its presence in the Ghanaian market has tamed the over fifty years of Ghacem’s monopoly in the sector resulting in price stabilization of the commodity in the Ghanaian market.

PUBLIC ANXIOUS AS EC GOES TO SUPREME COURT OVER DISQUALIFICATION VERDICT

It is now obvious that the December 7 general election is heading for a crisis as the Electoral Commission has adopted a posture that promotes legal actions as against fruitful dialogue in the interest of the nation.

GOV’T SEEKS $398M INDIA EXIM BANK LOAN FOR RAIL PROJECT

Ghana’s government is seeking approval from parliament for a $398.3 million loan from Export-Import bank of India to construct a railway line between its main port and a lake which links the south and northern regions of the country.

GNPC COMES UNDER FIRE; TASKED TO INVEST FUNDS PRUDENTLY

The Finance Committee of the Parliament has advised the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) to regularly revise its work plan and activities to optimize the use of its idle funds for productive investments.

TERKPER HUNTS FOR $2BN FROM CHINA

The government has revived talks with the China Development Bank for the remainder of the almost $2 billion loan facility it abandoned in 2014.

IEA DEBATE IN LIMBO

The ruling NDC and the largest opposition party, the NPP have declined to participate in presidential debates to be organized by the Institute of Economic Affairs this month ahead of the December 7 polls.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com