Groupe Nduom set to inaugurate Edwumawura rice

Groupe Nduom is set to introduce a locally produce rice into the Ghanaian market as part of its effort to promote made in Ghana products.

The production of the Edwumawura rice is expected to cut down Ghana imports from countries like China, Thailand, Vietnam and India estimated at $1.5 billion every year.

President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is expected to commission the Edwumawura branded rice at two separate ceremonies at Worawora in the Volta Region and Assin Bereku in the Central Region.

The refurbished Worawora Rice Mill Factory, according to a statement signed by Richmond Duke Keelson will start producing the Edwumawura Rice right after the commissioning on November 1st 2016; while commencement work on the Assin Bereku Rice Factory which will also produce Edwumawura Rice will be in full force right after inauguration on November 3rd 2016.

“In all some 4000 out-growers are expected to benefit from the two factories. They have since been employed by Groupe Nduom to feed the factories with paddy rice. The establishment of the local rice mill factory is part of the Groupe’s commitment towards the improvement of lives of indigenous Ghanaians, majority of who are found in farming and fishing”.

“The Groupe believes the factories have the potential of producing a local rice brand which quality will easily surpass the foreign ones which are currently dominating the Ghanaian markets” the statement said.

That explains why the President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is happy that his Groupe is encouraging the farmers to produce top-class rice that can compete with any of the imported ones on the Ghanaian market. He believes with that quality, markets for their produce are assured.

Groupe Nduom has a vision of helping create wealth and jobs for all categories of Ghanaians, especially those within the lower income bracket. The Groupe therefore sees in the two companies, a vastly available opportunity that farmers in the areas earmarked for the projects can take advantage to improve their living conditions.

It is through that vision that Groupe Nduom has expanded its operations throughout the country and beyond to the Sub-Region, Europe and America.

Dr Nduom believes the new companies will help reduce poverty drastically in the production areas because the rice farmers and other farm-assistants are people hired from the indigenous communities.

The Groupe President has long held the belief that the country can only develop if leadership in government and business offer to help indigenous Ghanaians to produce the highest quality of made in Ghana products in order to give local producers the competitive edge over foreign goods including imported rice.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com