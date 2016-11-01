The Northern Regional Secretariat of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), is demanding the arrest of Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna.

As the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) Northern Regional campaign Coordinator, Alhaji Limuna, according to Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, reportedly alleged that the NPP is training mercenaries in the Northern Region to cause mayhem on December 7.

According to him, the police administration must prove its neutrality on the issue by inviting Alhaji Limuna just as it invited the Northern Regional NPP Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, over his allegations about the use of macho men t to police the ballot on December 7.

A statement issued by the NPP Northern Regional Secretary, Sule Salifu, called for the former Northern Regional Minister’s arrest for further interrogation.

Sule Salifu asserted that, Alhaji Limuna’s comment, had the tendency of creating tension in the country ahead of the forthcoming polls.

He claimed the NPP is poised to win the December polls and would not do anything untoward to destabilize the nation that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is seeking to govern.

He therefore called on well-meaning Ghanaians to treat Alhaji Limuna’s allegation with the contempt that it deserves.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana