The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has urged voters to ditch the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) bandwagons when polls open on December 7 for presidential and parliamentary elections.

The CPP wants voters to believe in the Nkrumahist ideals it espouses because that is the best prescription for Ghana’s progress.

CPP Second Vice Chair, Susan Adu Amankwah, wants voters to take a leap of faith and put away concerns that a vote for the party would be wasted.

She said the if half of all 15 million registered voters took a bold step to give the CPP a chance the challenges the country has faced over the years under NDC and NPP governments would come to an end.

“If we all say ‘I am doing the right thing, and I am taking that leap of faith. I am going to be audacious, I am going to be adventurous, I am going to do something new, I am doing the right thing’ and everyone does that we will get the 7.5 million votes plus one that is required to win the election,” she said.

She was speaking on current affairs programme, PM Express, on the Joy News channel on Multi TV, Monday evening. She was discussing aspects of the party’s recently launched manifesto.

The party launched its manifesto on Saturday, October 29, 2016, revealing four broad areas of focus: social policies, economic policies, responsive governance and International relations.

The party outlines the following as short-term priorities:

- Job creation, with the launching of the Ghana Emergency Employment Programme (GEEP) aimed primarily at the youth.

- Essential social services such as providing affordable housing, water, electricity, food, transport, and sanitation.

- Public safety, in other words, combating the armed robbery menace, the rise in sexual violence against women and children, and the fatalities on our roads.

- Managing natural resources, where the CPP intends to review and/or repeal/renegotiate all contracts which are not in the best interest of the country.

Susan Adu Amankwah says Ghanaians must give the CPP a chance because the party will not engage in the lies that have characterized the NDC and NPP parties.

“I think as a people we shouldn’t necessarily be following the crowd. It is a tough thing not to follow the crowd. It’s tough to be different, but it is ok also to be different. We should vote based on doing the right thing,” she said.

She revealed that party intends to overhaul the country’s poor education system by improving the content of what is taught in schools.

She said teachers would be adequately trained on the new contents that the CPP intends to establish to enable them to deliver on their mandate.

“I hope that Ghanaians will listen to our covenant with them, and say ‘we will be bold’”, he said.

Watch the full programme hosted by Nana Ansah Kwao IV in the video link below:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]