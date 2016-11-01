Fidelity Bank holds seminar for SME customers

As part of its 10th anniversary Fidelity Bank has organized a tw- day training workshop for its Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SME) clients)

The training, according to the Bank was also aimed at showing appreciation to its customers.

The seminar is an element of the Fidelity Business Academy which was established by Fidelity Bank Limited in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Rainbow Consult to equip SME clients of the Bank with training workshops and networking events.

According to the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden, the Bank believes in empowering its customers to maximize the growth of their businesses “we want to go beyond providing financial assistance to building the capacity of our SME clients through formalized training.”

“Workshops such as this bring together businessmen and women from different backgrounds to meet and share ideas as well as benefit from resource persons,” he adds.

The divisional Director for Retail at Fidelity Bank, Mr. Julian Opuni noted that they want the relationship between Fidelity Bank and its clients to be a mutually beneficial one, where clients bank with Fidelity and Fidelity in turn impact their businesses to grow.

He added that the SME sector is a large market and when properly supported can make significant contribution to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

The Bank is committed to exploring innovative ways of supporting the SME sector of the economy as it has in the past years and will make the training an annual event.

The two-day training was on the theme “strengthening your financial skills”.

Participants were presented with certificates at the end of the training.

The participants were full of gratitude to Fidelity Bank and Rainbow Consult for the training session. A beneficiary, Miriam Arhin was full of praise for the bank and was appreciative of the knowledge acquired.

Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd. is the largest private indigenous bank and currently the fourth largest bank in Ghana in terms of deposits and assets.

FBGL was issued with its universal banking license in 2006, making it the 22nd bank to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673).

Fidelity Bank is majority owned by Ghanaian institutional investors.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com