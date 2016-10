Accra , Oct 31, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior wishes to bring to the attention of the public that, in spite of the fact that this year's National Farmer's day celebration would be marked on November 4, it would not be observed as a public holiday.

A statement issued by Mr Prosper D. K. Bani, Minister of the Interior in Accra said December 2 would be the Statutory Farmer's Day Holiday

GNA