Man, 48, remanded for Defilement

Accra Oct. 31, GNA - Paa Kwesi Antwi, a 48 year old unemployed man accused of defiling a 14 year old girl continuously at Taifa Burkina, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with defilement, Antwi who had no legal representation, pleaded not guilty.

Antwi allegedly repeatedly defiled the victim under the pretext of sending the victim on an errands on her way to school.

The court presided over by Mrs Ruby Aryeetey remanded Antwi into custody to reappear on November 14.

According to the court since the accused and victim live within the same vicinity, it remanded him for the safety of the victim.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a trader residing with the victim at Taifa Burkina in Accra.

Antwi aka Parker also reside at Taifa and knows the victim and where the route she uses to school.

When going to school, prosecution said Antwi would accost the victim and asked her siblings to take the lead to school while he made the victim to run errands for him.

Prosecution said Antwi in the process would demand sex but the victim declined and informed Antwi that she would tell her mother.

Inspector Atimbire said Antwi got angry and threatened to kill the victim and her siblings should she refused to his demands.

According to Atimbire, from February, this year to June, Antwi would accosted the victim to his house and inserted his finger into the victim's vagina in a master bedroom.

Prosecution said during those periods, Antwi had sex with her and anytime she refused accused person would assault her.

The victim experienced some pains and bleeding through her vagina but declined to inform anyone.

On October 12, this year accused had sex with the victim again and since she could not put up with accused conduct, informed her mother and who on October 16, reported the matter to the Police.

A formal complaint was lodged with the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Madina and accused person was arrested while a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention. GNA