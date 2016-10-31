Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 31 October 2016 19:06 CET

EC goes to Supreme Court; wants Nduom's victory quashed

By MyJoyOnline

The Electoral Commission has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn a High Court decision which asked the electoral body to allow one of the disqualified presidential aspirants to correct anomalies on his forms.

The Commission in a statement disagreed vehemently with the High Court ruling in favour of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, adding the ruling was fundamentally challenged on the grounds of legality and public policy.

More soon
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah

Politics



