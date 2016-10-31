EC goes to Supreme Court; wants Nduom's victory quashed

The Electoral Commission has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn a High Court decision which asked the electoral body to allow one of the disqualified presidential aspirants to correct anomalies on his forms.

The Commission in a statement disagreed vehemently with the High Court ruling in favour of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, adding the ruling was fundamentally challenged on the grounds of legality and public policy.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah