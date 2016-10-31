The Ministry of the Interior has said in spite of the fact that this year's National Farmer's day celebration will be marked on Friday, November 4, 2016, the day will not be observed as a public holiday.

A statement signed by the Interior Minister, Mr Prosper Bani said the Statutory Farmer’s Day Holiday, which falls on Friday, December 2, 2016, would be declared a public holiday appropriately.

In every election year, the Farmer's Day celebration is held on the first Friday of November.

This is to ensure that the celebration is not overshadowed by election preparations.

This year's celebration will be held in the Brong Ahafo Region under the theme “Agriculture: A Business Response to Economic Growth”