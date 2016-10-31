Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
EC Appeals Ruling To Admit Nduom In Presidential Race

Charlotte Osei, Chairperson for the Electoral Commission
The Electoral Commission has filed an appeal to challenge the High Court ruling asking it to allow the Progressive People’s Party to correct their nomination form errors that accounted for the disqualification of the party's candidate from the presidential race.

According to Starr News' Wilberforce Asare, the election management body is invoking the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in their appeal.

The court, presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, ordered the EC to allow the PPP’s flagbearer Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom to make the necessary correction on his nomination forms submitted to the commission.

The court said the EC did not give the PPP candidate a fair opportunity to amend mistakes on the party’s nomination forms.

Dr. Nduom and 11 other candidates were disqualified from the race over anomalies detected on their forms.

A fair investigation reports for prosecution must not be based on assumption or allegation but rather on bare facts of the case.
