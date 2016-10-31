Election 2016: Palmer-Buckle, Chief Imam endorse Ghana + Peace Campaign

The Accra Metropolitan Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, Most Rev. Charles Palmer-Buckle has endorsed the Ghana+ Peace Campaign.

The Archbishop who has remained vocal on issues concerning peace in Ghana and Africa at large said the peace Ghana is currently enjoying cannot be toiled with hence the need to do everything possible to ensure that it is maintained.

He said instead of projecting negativity, “we could all join in nurturing and advertising peace,” a reason he is supporting the peace campaign.

The Archbishop said this when the Ghana+Peace campaign called on him in Accra.

Most Rev. Charles Palmer-Buckle also said that everyone has different interests, but that should not plunge the country into chaos.

He indicated that “having visited Rwanda and witnessed the remains of the Rwandan genocide of 1994, no matter what happens we must all work for peace”.

He urged Ghanaians to support and promote additional peace than there is in the country before, during and after the elections.

The Ghana+Peace campaign delegates also received an endorsement from the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu.

Sheikh Sharubutu, who is a member of the National Peace Council expressed a deep interest in the peace building of the nation and well as the need for the citizenry to love one another.

He stated that indeed Allah has created us all with our unique differences and yet, we are all one, emphasising that "irrespective of our differences or distinguished views we should all exercise patience and tolerate each other."

Sheikh Sharubutu also mentioned that it is indeed very necessary to speak to each other in a peaceful way and in the best language.

He further stated that it was necessary for humans to be mindful of how they treat each other, "for it is, in the same way, will Allah treat us."

He also stressed the importance of showing acts of kindness to one another and by so doing are being kind to Allah.

Sheikh Sharubutu urged the Ghana + Peace Campaign delegates to keep up with the good work in promoting peace in the country before, during and after the elections.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com