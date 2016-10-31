Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Agric Ministry Ready For 2016 Edition Of Farmers' Day

By Patrick Fynn

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture is rounding up its programme of activities for the celebration of this year’s National Farmers’ Day.

The National Farmers’ Day comes off on Friday November 4, 2016 at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo region. Though the Day is usually celebrated in December each year, this year’s celebration has been shifted forward to November because of the general elections in December.

The celebration of the 32 edition of the National Farmers’ Day is on the theme: Agriculture: A Business Response to Economic Growth.

The week-long activities will be climaxed with a grand durbar on Friday November 4th at the College of Health and Well Being Park, Sunyani, with the President H.E. John Dramani Mahama as the special guest of honour.

There will also be regional and district celebrations throughout the country. Meanwhile many more corporate institutions continue to donate to the Ministries of Food and Agriculture, Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development in support of the National Farmers Day. Friday November 4, 2016 will however not be declared a Public Holiday.

