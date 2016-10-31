Statement by Foreign Minister Steinmeier on the election of Michel Aoun as President of Lebanon

Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier issued the following statement today (31 October) on the election of Michel Aoun as President of Lebanon:

I congratulate Michel Aoun on his election today as President of Lebanon by the Lebanese Parliament. His election is a sign of political movement and marks the end of a political blockade that lasted over two years. It gives us hope that democracy in Lebanon is strong enough to also overcome other challenges facing the country.

Lebanon has earned our recognition and support for taking in over a million Syrian refugees. In a region ravaged by conflicts and civil wars, the example of Lebanon shows how people of different convictions and religions can live together. Stability and prosperity in Lebanon are also important to us, and we will continue to do everything in our power to support the country.