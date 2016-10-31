The All People's Congress (APC), is optimistic the High court hearing its case against the Electoral Commission (EC) will rule in its favour.

The Flagbearer of the APC, Hassan Ayariga, was disqualified along with 12 other presidential aspirants after the EC identified some errors on their nomination forms.

The EC was however ordered by an Accra High Court on Friday, to allow the Progressive People's Party (PPP), to correct mistakes on its nomination forms, following a suit filed by the party over its disqualification.

Speaking to the media after court proceedings today [Monday], the Flagbearer of the APC, Hassan Ayariga, argued that the APC has a 'better case than the PPP' hence their firm belief that the party will be vindicated.

“We even have a better case than the PPP. In our case, we have properly filled the documents and all subscribers have actually subscribed to our documents, but according to the EC, two of our subscribers actually subscribed for another candidate. In Ghana, we do not have data system whereby one can check who has subscribed for you or subscribed for another candidate.We actually have to go through the other candidate asking or requesting for their documents to compare and contrast, so our case is much much better than the PPP . I think that the court will give us justice. “

He further indicated that, the APC is just seeking “an opportunity to be part of the elections and have a presidential candidate.”

Court adjourns APC's case against EC

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned hearing of the suit filed by Hassan Ayariga challenging his disqualification.

The adjournment followed the failure of lawyers for both sides, to submit their statements of case and written submissions, as ordered by the Judge, Justice Barbara Tetteh Charway, during the last sitting.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

