Use acquired skills to make positive change in society

Ejisu (Ash), Oct 31, GNA - The Spiritan University College in Ejisu, has held its seventh graduation ceremony with a call to the graduating students to use their acquired skills and knowledge to make positive change in the society.

The Rector, the Reverend Father Anthony Anomah, said they needed to be resourceful and innovative, to create jobs for themselves and others.

In all, 69 students graduated and were presented with degree and diploma certificates.

They had pursued programmes in business administration, economics and finance, finance and management, sociology and economics, philosophy and social Science and philosophy and religious studies.

The Rev Fr Anomah urged them to be daring - to break news grounds to enable the society benefit from their training.

He used the occasion to counsel them to refuse to do the bidding of any self-seeking politician as the nation inched closer to the December 07, polls.

They should be patriotic and help other young people in their communities to avoid doing anything reckless that could threaten the unity, peace and stability of the nation.

He reminded everybody to put the national interest ahead of any interest or consideration.

The Rev Fr Anomah indicated that holding an election was a noble exercise, which should not be corrupted by anybody's greed or self-serving agenda.

