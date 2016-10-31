Asante-Bekwai 'Central Destitute Infirmary' gets support

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Bekwai (Ash), Oct 31, GNA - The Asante-Bekwai 'Central Destitute Infirmary' has been presented with large quantity of food items and an undisclosed amount of money in support of the upkeep of the inmates.

These included tubers of yam, crates of egg, soap, detergents and toilet rolls.

They were a gift from 'J.J Annan Foundation', a charity organization, working to bring comfort to the vulnerable and the under-privileged in the society.

Ms. Josephine Jacqueline Annan, its founder, said it was its contribution towards efforts at caring for the over 80 inmates at the infirmary.

The facility, established in year 1957, is being run on government's subvention and this has been irregular while the size keeps shrinking.

The Foundation, has over the past five years, been a regular visitor to the place and Ms. Annan, pledged that 'this would continue'.

She gave the assurance that her organization was going to assist tackle the water challenge facing the infirmary to ensure that there was uninterrupted water flow.

Mr. Rahman Akuoku Kwarteng, the Supervisor, said they were grateful for the gesture, adding that, it could not have come at a better time.

He indicated that it had been struggling with inadequate funding and appealed for increased public support to take good care of the inmates, coming from all over the nation.

GNA