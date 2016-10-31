NPP will keep faith with Ghanaians - Bawumia

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Ejura (Ash), Oct 31, GNA - Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured voters that his party, would keep faith with them - live up to expectation, if voted in.

He said they were going to bring efficiency, transparency and accountability into the management of the nation's resources to put the economy on even keel, to make things better for everybody.

Addressing a deep night political rally at Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase constituency, Dr. Bawumia said the nation under their watch, would work for all Ghanaians.

The NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, he said implement well-thought-out policies to create wealth and lift the people out of poverty.

The general good of the society would take centre stage in everything it did, he told the cheering crowd.

He railed against the Mahama Administration for what he said was its insensitivity, corruption and ineptitude, which had combined to worsen the economic situation of the population.

He spoke of growing unemployment among the youth, high utility tariffs and irregular and unpredictable power supply and said the coming election was an opportunity to change the government to get the nation to work, once again.

He urged the people to make the right judgement by voting massively for the NPP to end the economic suffering and pain.

Mr. Francis Addae-Nimo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante- Mampong, asked his party's supporters to accept to work hard and make the needed sacrifices to bring the NPP back to power.

They should reach every voter with the party's message of change to win them over, he added.

