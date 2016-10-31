Cremer leads Zimbabwe fightback but Sri Lanka in charge

Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer hit 102 not out to drag the home side to 373 all out. By Jekesai Njikizana (AFP)

Harare (AFP) - Graeme Cremer struck his maiden Test century but the Zimbabwe captain's gritty knock could not prevent his side from closing day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka with a massive deficit.

Cremer arrived at the crease with Zimbabwe 139 for six in reply to Sri Lanka's 537, and hit 102 not out to drag the home side to 373 all out.

By the close of play on Monday, Sri Lanka had reached five without loss in their second innings to lead by 169.

Cremer's previous highest score in Test cricket was 43, but he showed his batsmen what was possible with a bit of application as he batted for over four hours.



He was well supported by Peter Moor, who made 79 in a 132-run stand for the seventh wicket, and Donald Tiripano, who made 46 as he and Cremer put on 92 for the eighth wicket.

Suranga Lakmal and Rangana Herath each claimed three wickets for Sri Lanka.