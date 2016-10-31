Research Reveals 50:50 For Shai-Osudoku Parliamentary Race

A research conducted by Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, known for his research in the Dangme political behavior and voting trends has predicted a 50:50 affair in the constituency. This current research is not something the NDC candidate Linda Akweley Ocloo should be happy with as Dr. Nyarkotey Obu is known for providing objectivity devoid of subjectivity.

According to the research titled: The Shai-Osudoku Constituency: Detail Analysis of the 2016 Parliamentary Political Race.” Provided a detailed analysis for all the party aspirants and who are likely to sail through come December 07. He said, Linda’s task is a great one being that, she has to pull more votes than her predecessor Hon. David Assumeng’s 18,089 votes in 2012. This would make her a good candidate for future parliamentary election in 2020 and also a good case for her party in the event that the NDC wins the election in 2016.

Any votes that she pull to win the election which falls below the 18,089 votes could be suicidal for her political ambition in the future in 2020. For instance, if she wins the election in 2016 with a vote of less than 18,089 votes there is no way she can contest in 2020 because it shows her unpopularity in the constituency and she being not marketable. It could make her the first candidate on the ticket of the NDC in the constituency to go for only one term and this could also cause the political doom for future women who want to contest the parliamentary seat in the constituency. The research revealed.

The research further recommended that for Linda Ocloo to gain more votes she needs to appeal to the women as this is the first time a woman is contesting on the ticket of the NDC in the constituency and it is therefore the time for the women to also run the affairs of the constituency. The women could vote massively for her so that she pulls more votes than 18,089 already available. If this happens then it could mean a political apoptosis for whoever wants to contest her in 2020.

On who is likely to take over from her if she fails to win the election with more votes than 18,089 or lose the election? The research says, it is likely Dr. Kpessa Whyte will step in or one of the Kpessa’s team members could be sponsored to spring up to contest. However, he was quick to say that whoever wants to take over from her from Kpessa’s team would have to start a serious campaign from now by engaging in social interventions project et al for the community before announcing his or her ambition in 2020.

Anything apart from this could still cause them to lose the seat again. Alternatively, Kpessa Whyte team should put everything aside and bury all pride to support her political carrier for the world to see. Dr. Nyarkotey who is a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, in Cyprus says the future NDC executives positions itself need a total overhauling in the near future as they are so many counter accusations in the constituency. “Party loyalists are not happy with some turn of events and I can’t wait to see how it would go. I expect more energetic youth and intellectually -minded people to occupy some key positions in the constituency. ‘Charlatans’ must be booted out to make the party attractive in the constituency. People who want something good, developmental minded people should be introduced to contest executive positions to aid development. Politics is a serious business and not a child’s play”. He said.

The research further said this year is a critical and good moment for the NPP to wrestle the seat from the NDC but “I also fear for one thing that is if they are not careful the PPP could rather surprise them partly because the constituents also believed in voting for an alternative party with a good candidate at the expense of the NPP. This was manifested in the 2000 election where National Reform Party (NRP) even took the second position at the expense of the NPP”. He revealed.

The research further revealed that Nene Stephen Oyortey stands to win the seat by obtaining 90% of the votes from Kordiebe, Doryumu, Jorpanya, Osuwem and invading Dodowa township entirety with 60% of the Votes . Oyortey must declare operation additional 6,000 votes to the NPP’s constant vote in any election in the constituency. Oyortey now should employ the services of Elder Renney Noah to be involved in the campaign. Oyortey must release the NPP Arsenal in the constituency. Everyone should get on board. They should preach the message of change and why change is important now in the constituency. Why the NDC has ruled them for 23 unimpressive years in the constituency with nothing to boast of compared to other Dangme constituencies. Nene must do everything possible to bring additional 6,000votes into the constituency from his own performance”. He recommended.

“Unlike Oyortey ,Emmannuel Maatey Tetteh needs additional 7,025votes before he could cause a surprise to unseat the NDC to win the seat. In 2012, he was able to pull additional 3,190 votes when he left the CPP to PPP. What can help him is the constituent lackadaisical attitude towards the NPP in giving the votes to any other party if they feel dissatisfied with the NDC which was manifested in 2000 election where NRP took the second position. In 2008 as a new entrant on the ticket of the CPP he had 1,879. Tetteh was previously tipped to strongly challenge the NDC but his performance on Ghone on the State of the Nation’s made a lot of people to rethink about his candidacy and quality.

Most of the people believed that he should have performed better on national platform like this because he being a teacher should have laid out his policies very well when he had the opportunity but he rather messed up where Nana Aba has to even question their credibility and asked them whether they didn’t research well before coming on set.

The research also revealed that time is indeed running out for the NDC linda Akweley Ocloo as Nene Stephen Oyortey of the NPP is her major threat and likely to upset her if she sleeps.

The NPP stephen Oyortey has a big opportunity and chance to win the parliamentary seat now as the parliamentary race now is a 50: 50 affairs in the constituency.

The research has proven that interesting times is indeed ahead for the NDC and time is indeed running out for the NDC if they sleep.

The research revealed a two horse race constituency affair which is between NDC and NPP.

He has this to say, “In conclusion I cannot deceive myself as a political scientist who has focused my research extensively in the Dangme people behavior in the elections that all is well within the camp of the NDC in the Shai-Osudoku constituency and other Dangme lands in entirety.

I cannot tell outright that the NDC Linda Akweley Ocloo can win this seat without the involvement of all the NDC faithfuls in the constituency. She needs each and every Tom, Dick and Harry to be able to save her political ambition in the constituency.

It is a 50:50 affair now in the constituency and whoever plays the political cards well can win the seat.

The NPP is capable of winning the seat at the moment if the NDC deceive themselves that they still have the dominance over the people”. He added.