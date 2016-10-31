Japan helping to ensure that every children has access to education, health and nutrition in Kenya

His Excellency Mr. Toshitsugu Uesawa, Ambassador of Japan to Kenya, attended the Signing Ceremony to reassure Japan’s further commitment in supporting the school meal programmes in collaboration with World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Kenya.

WFP School Meal Programmes have made a great contribution to the education system in Kenya. School meals are an essential safety net, helping to ensure every child has access to education, health and nutrition. Children from vulnerable families are often pulled out of school when more work is needed at home. A daily school meal is a strong incentive for families to consistently send their children to school. With this strengthened partnership, Japan will assist children to go to school by providing school meals through the donation of 2,500 tons of rice to 250,000 children for the duration of entire school year.

Former beneficiaries of the School Meal Programme include Mr. Paul Tergat, who is regarded as one of the most accomplished long-distance runners of all time in having held the world record from 2003 to 2007. Today, Mr. Tergat serves as a WFP Ambassador Against Hunger, referring to his memory that it would have been the School Meal Programme which had enabled him to go to school.