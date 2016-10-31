Minister Davies, Premier Masualle and Mec Somyo to launch First Phase of Komani Industrial Park in Queenstown, Eastern Cape

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the Eastern Cape Premier, Mr Phumulo Masualle and Eastern Cape MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Mr Sakhumzi Somyo will launch the first phase of the Komani Industrial Park revitalisation in Queenstown, Eastern Cape on Monday, 7 November 2016.

The R22.5 million project is part of the Revitalisation of Industrial Parks Programme of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti). Komani is one of the 10 industrial parks that the department has prioritised for revitalisation as part of the programme.

“The launch marks the completion of the 1st phase of the project which covers security upgrading of the park. the dti has been working with the Chris Hani Development Agency on the revitalisation of the Komani Industrial Park and an amount of R22.5m has been invested by the dti so far,” says Davies.

Davies adds that the dti has recognised that these parks have the capacity to aid as catalysts for broader economic and industrial development in their host regions, mainly townships and rural areas. According to Davies, the parks will promote industrialisation, manufacturing and job creation.

Minister Davies has already launched the completion of the first phase of the revitalisation of industrial parks in Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

MEC Somyo says these provincial industrial parks will be key centres for employment creation and industrial development for the Eastern Cape.

“They will also serve as a launch pad for the Black Industrialists Programme that seeks to promote the participation of black businesses in the manufacturing sector,” he adds.