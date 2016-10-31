Nana cautions NPP against complacency

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to shun complacency and continue with their vigorous campaign to beat Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 7.

Though, he said the wind of change was fast sweeping the country was imminent that President Mahama was handing the baton of presidency to him, Nana Addo, it would take extra hard work and commitment from party members to ensure a resounding victory for him and the NPP.

“Complacency should be an element will not entertain in our fight to get Ghana from the hands of the incompetent and corrupt Mahama government,” Nana Addo said.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Operation win Greater Accra for the Nana Addo and the NPP’, he said since independence, Greater Accra had won presidency for political parties.

He, therefore, tasked the mammoth supporters to up their efforts in winning more votes for him and all the parliamentary candidates.

Nana Addo reiterated his government’s commitment to building one factory in every district, making the National Health Insurance Scheme work again, revamp the agricultural sector and get the youth jobs.

On the economy, he said: “I have the team and with Bawumia as the chairman of myeconomic committee of the next NPP government, I am promising Ghanaians of a strong economy.”

To ensure that Ghanaians enjoyed a better standard of living under his government, Nana Addo entreated Ghanaians to vote massively for him when they went to the polls on December 7.