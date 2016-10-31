President Zuma to visit Zimbabwe for the Inaugural Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission

South Africa is to further strengthen relations with Zimbabwe to a higher level this week, when President Jacob Zuma visits Harare to attend the inaugural session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission, to take place on 3 November 2016.

South Africa and Zimbabwe have good bilateral political, economic and social relations that are underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

The two countries will henceforth conduct their bilateral relations through a structured Bi-National Commission (BNC) signed in 2015 during President Mugabe’s State Visit to South Africa.

To date, the two countries have signed more than 38 Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements, which were coordinated through the then Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) and the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS) which were established in 1995 and 2005 respectively. The MoU’s and Agreements cover a broad range of areas, which include among others, trade and investment, immigration and consular matters, defence, agriculture, the environment, energy, health, as well as arts and culture.

South Africa and Zimbabwe not only share strong historical relations but also economic cooperation to the extent that the economies of the two countries are historically and inextricably link.

There are over 120 South African companies doing business in Zimbabwe in various sectors including mining, aviation, tourism, banking, the property, retail, construction and the fast food sector.

President Zuma will be accompanied by Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; Home Affairs, Mr Malusi Gigaba; Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters and Labour, Ms Mildred Oliphant.